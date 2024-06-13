Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Trican Well Service Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TOLWF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.41. 9,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,970. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
