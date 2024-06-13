Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Travel + Leisure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Travel + Leisure has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travel + Leisure

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.