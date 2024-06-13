Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBMC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,106. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Get Trailblazer Merger Co. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trailblazer Merger Co. I

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 462,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 223,704 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 219,651 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 394,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 205,380 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 95.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 259,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 126,895 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.