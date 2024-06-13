Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading Up 0.6%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.54. 27,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 87,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $553.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $4,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

