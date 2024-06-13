Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TCJH traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Top KingWin has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $10.15.

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

