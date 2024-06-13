Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Top KingWin Price Performance
NASDAQ TCJH traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Top KingWin has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $10.15.
About Top KingWin
