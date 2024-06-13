Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the May 15th total of 113,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

TIVC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 88,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,934. Tivic Health Systems has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $21.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 670.99% and a negative return on equity of 207.63%.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

