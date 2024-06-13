Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.76. 3,260,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 28,559,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TLRY. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Tilray Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Tilray

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tilray by 29.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,891 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tilray by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Tilray by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

