Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Shares Purchased by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares during the quarter. Tile Shop accounts for about 4.4% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 11.45% of Tile Shop worth $37,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth $396,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 344,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tile Shop by 17.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of TTSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 48,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Insider Activity

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 279,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,816,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,232,115 shares in the company, valued at $34,061,068.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,205,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,796 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

