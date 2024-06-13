The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 55.1% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 46,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 2.2 %

KHC stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

