The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

Shares of The InterGroup stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The InterGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The InterGroup stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of The InterGroup at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.