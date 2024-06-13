The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 326,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 564,249 shares.The stock last traded at $5.26 and had previously closed at $5.46.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAB. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,573,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 470,699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,196.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 449,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 414,751 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

