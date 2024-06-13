The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 326,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 564,249 shares.The stock last traded at $5.26 and had previously closed at $5.46.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Equity Trust
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.