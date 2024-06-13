The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stake Lowered by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned about 0.66% of First of Long Island worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 8.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 107.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 205,741 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 61,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of First of Long Island stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. 117,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,603. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Report on FLIC

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.