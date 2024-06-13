The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,229 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $82,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,771,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,954,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 777,863 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,312,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Carlyle Group

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

