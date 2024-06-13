Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

TPL opened at $777.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.59. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $422.07 and a 52 week high of $799.46.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,123 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,454,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Mad River Investors lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after buying an additional 66,663 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,625,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 244.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

