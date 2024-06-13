Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Insider Sells $18,528.66 in Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) insider Sheree A. Mize sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $18,528.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $216,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TCBS opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 million and a P/E ratio of -17.91.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.60) million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.70% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

