Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,679,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,547,430. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.18. The company has a market capitalization of $586.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

