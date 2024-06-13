Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
OTCMKTS TIAIY opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Italia
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.