Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tecogen Trading Down 2.9 %

TGEN opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Tecogen has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

