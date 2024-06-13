TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Down 43.8% in May

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TechPrecision Trading Down 1.0 %

TechPrecision stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TechPrecision stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 393,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. TechPrecision accounts for 1.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.51% of TechPrecision as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

