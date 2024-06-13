T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

T&D Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:TDHOY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. 28,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,951. T&D has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

