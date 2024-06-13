TD Cowen Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $190.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.76.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $147.42. The stock had a trading volume of 585,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,792. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

