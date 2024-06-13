TD Cowen Increases Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $65.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TWST. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 0.8 %

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.86. 448,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $47,120.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $29,629.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,816,830.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,626 shares of company stock worth $713,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

