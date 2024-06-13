TD Cowen Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $625.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $640.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $600.97.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $459.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.39 and a 200-day moving average of $542.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $355,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

