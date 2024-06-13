TD Cowen Boosts Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $35.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALGM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.11. 324,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,579. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.