Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Up 242.2% in May

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,200 shares, a growth of 242.2% from the May 15th total of 273,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TANH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 122,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,113. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Get Tantech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.