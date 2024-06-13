Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $58.00 at Oppenheimer

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.15.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $47.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,732,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,534 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $36,288,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

