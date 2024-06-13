Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.40

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 48510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 151.86 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $2,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,272,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,412,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 375,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

