T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 636,500 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on T2 Biosystems from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,504. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of T2 Biosystems worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.