Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
EVOL stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.15.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.