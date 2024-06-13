Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $319.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 94.18% and a negative net margin of 74.61%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 18.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 119,399 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1,275.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after buying an additional 2,879,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.