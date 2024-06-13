Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Short Interest Down 62.6% in May

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the May 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 3.84% of Super League Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Super League Enterprise stock remained flat at $1.15 on Wednesday. 37,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,982. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.12. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.
