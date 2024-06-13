Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $6.39

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $7.00. Studio City International shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 102 shares.

Studio City International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $775.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 21.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

