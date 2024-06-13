Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Down 7%

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 125,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,457,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

