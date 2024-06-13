STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the May 15th total of 77,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSKN. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 67,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 5,369,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,930,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

