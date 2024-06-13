StockNews.com Upgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Buy

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

PBYI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. 445,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,396. The stock has a market cap of $173.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $4,734,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 164,931 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

