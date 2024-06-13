StockNews.com Lowers Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Hold

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on KFY. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $53,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $52,948,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $36,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,069.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 520,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 336,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
