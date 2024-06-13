StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $32.92 million, a PE ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

