StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Up 3.3 %

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $39.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 62.99%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United States Antimony stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Antimony Co. ( NYSE:UAMY Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of United States Antimony as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

