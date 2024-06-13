StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

