StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $5.47.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
