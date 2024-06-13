StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
AACG stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.02. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.
Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
