Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Gold Fields Call Options (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 17,049 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 484% compared to the average daily volume of 2,921 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $3,897,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,379,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gold Fields from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

