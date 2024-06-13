Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June 12th (GGG, JEF, KFY, NBIX, NOA, NWFL, SASR, SENEA, SHIP, SHO)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 12th:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Graco Inc alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.