Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June 12th (GGG, JEF, KFY, NBIX, NOA, NWFL, SASR, SENEA, SHIP, SHO)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 12th:
Graco (NYSE:GGG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Graco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.