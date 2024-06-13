State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Down 4.4%

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.04 and last traded at $71.08. Approximately 662,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,275,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 28.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

