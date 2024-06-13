SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of SSEZY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,448. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

