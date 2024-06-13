SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
SSE Stock Performance
Shares of SSEZY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,448. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About SSE
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.