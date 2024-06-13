SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Major Shareholder Sells $22,400.00 in Stock

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Safety Shot, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
SRM Entertainment Stock Up 11.5 %
SRM stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. SRM Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.
SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.
SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.
