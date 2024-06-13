Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

SQSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

SQSP opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -875.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 51,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,880,058.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,953,072 shares in the company, valued at $107,019,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $179,874.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 51,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,880,058.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,953,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,019,329.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,293 shares of company stock worth $21,982,314 over the last ninety days. 44.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Squarespace by 3,201.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Squarespace by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Squarespace by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

