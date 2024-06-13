Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Down 5%

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.37 and last traded at $35.14. 79,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 414,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Down 13.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

