Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 197.6% from the May 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 177,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,070. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Sprott Nickel Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 24.35% of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Nickel Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.