Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the May 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SPVNF remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,748. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

