Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the May 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SPVNF remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,748. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spectra7 Microsystems
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.